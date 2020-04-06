The Swedish royal family are mourning the death of Catharina Nilert, who has passed away shortly before her 94th birthday. An obituary published in Svenska Dagbladet newspaper confirmed the sad news, adding that Catharina’s funeral service will take place in private. Catharina was the youngest of four children born to Count Carl Bernadotte of Wisborg and his first wife, Baroness Marianne De Geer af Leufsta. She was a great-granddaughter of King Oscar II of Sweden and of Norway and, therefore, a second cousin of King Carl XVI Gustaf's father. Her grandfather was Prince Oscar Bernadotte, Count of Wisborg, younger brother of King Gustaf V. Catharina was thereby a relative of the present king's father and was close to the family.

Her death comes just three months after her older sister, 103-year-old Dagmar von Arbin, passed away. At the time, Dagmar was the oldest member of the Swedish royal family when she died shortly before Christmas. The sisters also had two brothers, Nils, who was born in February 2018 and sadly died just two years later, in April 1920. Oscar, meanwhile, was the third sibling, born in July 1921. He passed away in November 2018. Their parents were married on 15 March 1915, but decided to divorce in 1935. Carl went on to marry for a second time; he tied the knot in Stockholm in 1937 with Gerty Borjesson, and the couple later welcomed a child, Claes. Carl passed away on 23 April 1977 at the age of 86.

King Carl Gustaf and his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria

Given the current restrictions over the coronavirus, it is unknown whether Sweden's King Carl Gustaf XVI and Queen Silvia will be able to attend Catharina's funeral. The royal family stepped out in force for the private service for Dagmar in Stockholm earlier this year. The king and queen were accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel, along with their son, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia.