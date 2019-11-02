Sweet pictures emerge from royal Halloween party Is that Prince Alexander we spot?

Royal fans were excited to get an insight into how royalty celebrates Halloween on Friday - when Princess Sofia of Sweden shared a sweet photograph of herself at a children's party in Stockholm. The snap - which shows a smiling Sofia turning towards the camera amongst a crowd of other children and parents - was posted on Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia's official Instagram page, captioned: "Best Friday hangout at the @projplayground centre in Hallonbergen!" alongside a spooky pumpkin emoji.

Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia with a baby Prince Alexander

Many followers thought they could also see three-year-old Prince Alexander having fun at the party - and although the tot has his back to the camera, those blonde curls certainly look familiar. If it is the young royal, he looked to be having a mischievous time, having climbed up onto the foosball table!

MORE: Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie post good luck messages for England rugby team

Project Playground is the organisation that Princess Sofia co-founded back in 2010. She holds the role of honorary chairman for the charity, which aims to 'improve the opportunities of children and young people in life through organised activity, sports and support programs'.

Other royals who have shared their 2019 Halloween celebrations include Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and her husband Prince Haakon, who dressed up as two cult characters from director Wes Anderson's film The Royal Tenenbaums. Princess Mette-Marit was dressed as Gwyneth Paltrow's character, Margot Tenenbaum, while Prince Haakon donned a Richie Tenenbaum outfit.

READ: Most shocking royal hair transformations: from Duchess Kate to Princess Charlotte and Queen Letizia

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie marked All Hallows Eve by sharing a never-before-seen childhood snap of herself standing next to a clown in full makeup - captioning it: "#tbt to when clowns weren't scary... Happy Halloween." As ever, royal fans were delighted, writing: "How cute!" and: "Little Eugenie! How sweet."