It's been business as usual for the Prince of Wales as he fulfils his royal duties from his impressive home office set-up in Scotland, but on Tuesday he got involved in a very special project. Prince Charles, 71, is patron of hundreds of organisations, including the Wordsworth Trust, which celebrates the life of the poet William Wordsworth. The heir to the throne recorded an excerpt from William Wordsworth's 1798 poem Tintern Abbey for BBC Radio 4 Today on Tuesday to mark 250 years since the birth of the poet.

Describing why he chose to recite this poem in particular, the Prince said: "I can understand so well the way in which, I suppose for Wordsworth and as for a lot of other people, the power of the landscape to move us, is something rather profound."

Today marks 250 years since the birth of poet William Wordsworth and to celebrate, The Prince of Wales has recorded an excerpt from his poem ‘Tintern Abbey’ for @BBCr4today.



HRH has been Patron of the Wordsworth Trust since 1996.

Listeners who tuned in were quick to praise Charles for his recital on Twitter, with one social media user saying: "That was so lovely to listen to. Thank you HRH." Another commented that the Prince has a "very soothing voice," and one Twitter user added: "Prince Charles’ reflection on and reading from Wordsworth’s Tintern Abbey was the most wonderfully calming, spiritual, beautiful and reassuring start to my day".

The Prince has been patron of the Wordsworth Trust since April 1996 and regularly visits the Lake District, the site of Dove Cottage the poet’s home. Charles recently recovered from coronavirus at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, and came out of self-isolation last week, with Clarence House saying that the Prince was in "good health". Charles opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in London via video link on Friday.

Charles opened NHS Nightingale Hospital by video link

The Duchess of Cornwall was reunited with her husband on Monday after self-isolating for 14 days. Although Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus, she followed the current UK government guidelines for isolation after Charles' positive diagnosis. The Duchess gave heartfelt thanks to the volunteer responders who have come forward to offer their services to the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, telling them on Monday: "I salute each one of you – and thank you with all my heart." Camilla has also got involved to offer her own services, and checked in on an elderly woman who was self-isolating alone.

