The Prince of Wales opened the new NHS Nightingale hospital in London remotely on Friday via a video link from the Drawing Room at his Scottish home, Birkhall. Clarence House shared a photo of Prince Charles' home office set-up, including a sweet display of family photos behind him.

Among the frames on a table on the right-hand side, next to a vase of flowers, is a picture of Charles and wife Camilla on their wedding day. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005. The groom wore formal morning dress, while the royal bride donned a cream dress by Robinson Valentine and a feathered hat by Philip Treacy.

The civil ceremony was followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication at Windsor Castle, which the Queen and members of the royal family attended. Camilla changed into a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and accessorised with a spray of gold feathers in her hair. The couple will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary next week.

Charles and Camilla on their wedding day in 2005

A number of other family portraits can be seen on the piano behind the Prince, including one of his grandson Prince Louis' christening, taken in July 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge holds her baby son in her arms with Princess Charlotte on one side, and Prince George on his father Prince William's lap. Charles and Camilla are stood behind the Cambridges, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the other side.

There is also a snap of Charles with his younger sister Princess Anne taken from their childhood in Malta in 1954. Next to it, in the middle, there is a shot of the Prince with his sons William and Harry taken to commemorate his 70th birthday in November 2018, followed by a black and white image of Charles with what appears to be one of his grandchildren. The last frame on top of the piano, on the right, is a picture of the Prince and Duchess with Camilla's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, with their partners, Sara Buys and Harry Lopes.

