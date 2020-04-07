The sweet detail you missed in the Duchess of Cornwall's office photo Camilla recently reunited with husband Prince Charles after coming out of isolation

A photo released by Clarence House showing the Duchess of Cornwall in her Birkhall office has revealed sweet details about her personal life. The candid image shows Prince Charles's wife seated behind her desk on the phone – but it is the items in the background that give a real insight into Camilla's home life. Amongst the photos and books on her large bookcase is one very touching addition – paper cut-out dolls of the royal family! The figures show the Queen in between a paper Princess Charlotte and a Prince George (who is waving the UK flag), with Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry visible behind.

The Duchess of Cornwall has paper cut-out dolls of the royal family in her office

Other keepsakes on the large bookcase include family photos of her children and grandchildren, and pictures of her dogs and horses. A sign can be partially seen that appears to say 'Welcome to the Nut House', next to a picture of a red squirrel. Lining the shelves are Harry Potter books – no doubt a big hit with her grandchildren - JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy novel, books by Peter James, The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner, a white cuddly rabbit, and a mug with a family photo on it.

Items on Camilla's desk, meanwhile, include a greeting card with 'Queen Bee' printed on the back, and a vase full of fresh freesias. Empty delivery boxes can be seen on the floor, as well as a wicker basket and a bag.

Camilla, 72, has recently emerged from her 14-day isolation period following Prince Charles's recovery from coronavirus. The image shows her on the phone to 85-year-old Doris Winfield, who had recently self-isolated as well. While Ms Winfield has three daughters who she regularly speaks to, she lives alone and misses her friends and the active social life she used to enjoy. Clarence House said the Duchess and Ms Winfield chatted about a number of different things, including how difficult it was being separated from family, but that being able to see them digitally helped enormously. Camilla said the most difficult thing about being in isolation was not being able to hug her grandchildren.

They also discussed reading and how much they both enjoyed a good book, particularly Agatha Christie. Ms Winfield said the chat with Camilla "meant the world to me", adding: "I've been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It's really cheered me up."

Camilla pictured on the phone to Doris Winfield

The Duchess of Cornwall is the president of the Royal Voluntary Service, and has thanked the thousands of volunteers who will report for duty to help the NHS through the coronavirus crisis. More than 750,000 people - three times the original target – have signed up to join the "volunteer army", helping to deliver medicines from pharmacies, drive patients to appointments, bring them home from hospital, make regular phone calls to check on people isolating at home, and transport medical supplies and equipment for the NHS.

“As the proud president of the Royal Voluntary Service, I wanted to send my warmest thanks to all the NHS volunteer responders who have come forward in unprecedented numbers to offer help to the NHS,” Camilla said. "Royal Voluntary Service has been working with the NHS to recruit people in England who can assist those who are most in need of practical and emotional support at this time. Thankfully, the charity has a long and remarkable history of bringing willing volunteers together with the isolated and lonely. That experience is needed more than ever in these challenging times.

"And today many more NHS volunteer responders will get in touch with the people they have so kindly offered to help. Everyone working in the NHS is under unimaginable pressure day and night in this crisis. I feel sure that the presence of so many wonderful volunteers will encourage, as well as support, them. I salute each one of you - and thank you with all my heart."