April is usually a busy time of the year for the royal family, especially with Easter and a number of special occasions for them to celebrate. While public engagements have been called off amid the coronavirus crisis and the family remain in isolation in their respective homes, we're sure they will find ways to mark birthdays and anniversaries privately. And while they might not be able to see each other in person, we're sure they're taking advantage of modern technology to keep in touch by phone, video messaging or the Houseparty app.

HELLO! takes a look at why April is such a special month for the Queen and the royal family.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's wedding anniversary

Charles and Camilla after their civil ceremony in 2005

Prince Charles and Camilla will mark their 15th wedding anniversary next week. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005 after years of courtship. The groom wore formal morning dress, while the royal bride donned a cream dress by Robinson Valentine and a feathered hat by Philip Treacy.

The civil ceremony was followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication at Windsor Castle, which the Queen and members of the royal family attended. Camilla changed into a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and accessorised with a spray of gold feathers in her hair.

Clarence House released a sweet photo of Charles and Camilla to mark their tenth wedding anniversary in 2015. The informal image was taken within the grounds of their Scottish home, Birkhall, as they enjoyed a stroll together.

The Queen's birthday

The Queen's birthday fell on Easter Sunday last year

Her Majesty will mark her 94th birthday on 21 April and is likely to be at Windsor Castle on the day, where she has been residing since 19 March. The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, joined his wife at the Berkshire palace on the same day. No doubt members of the Queen's family will send her birthday wishes by phone and on their social media accounts.

Prince Louis turns two

Charlotte, Louis and George clap for NHS workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child will celebrate his second birthday on 23 April. Prince Louis was last seen publicly in video footage with his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they applauded NHS workers during Clap for our Carers last week. The young royal was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on 23 April 2018. Louis is currently fifth in line to the throne behind Charlotte.

The Cambridges are thought to be self-isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and no doubt mum Kate will make sure the day is special for her young son. She recently revealed to Mary Berry that she stays up late making birthday cakes for her children. The Duke and Duchess usually release new photos of their children to mark their special days, with Kate often getting behind the camera to take the pictures.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary

William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011

Prince William and Kate will celebrate their ninth year of marriage on 29 April. The couple, who began dating while they were studying at the University of St Andrews, announced their engagement in November 2010. The pair were married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with thousands of people lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Kate wore a stunning satin and lace wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and she accessorised with the Cartier Halo tiara from the Queen's jewellery collection.

