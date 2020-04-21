The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have discovered a new favoured form of communication during the coronavirus lockdown. While the royal couple traditionally meet members of the public and diplomats in person, they have been forced to use modern technology to reach out to others from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. And it has its benefits! According to the BBC's Tina Daheley, who interviewed the couple last week, William and Kate much prefer video calls to in-person meetings because it allows them to have more "in-depth one-on-one conversations" with no time limit.

Tina told the Coronavirus Newscast: "You don't have to faff about with all the other stuff and only having a set amount of time and having to go somewhere and meet loads of people... They like that you can have an in-depth one-on-one conversation with people." She further elaborated on her own "normal" conversation with William and Kate, saying: "I think the thing that people sometimes forget is that they're members of the royal family, they can perform if you like. But the thing that always strikes me is how normal they are. It did feel like I was just having a chat with people."

Prince William with the couple's three children

The video calls haven't always gone to plan, however. In the BBC interview, the couple revealed that little Prince Louis – who will be two on Thursday - has a habit of interrupting their conversations. "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," William shared. The Duke and Duchess further revealed that they have been staying in touch with the rest of the royal family, and Kate's parents, via Zoom. Kate said: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it's really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old."

She also gave an insight into the Cambridges's home life during lockdown. "The children have got such stamina I don't know how,” the 38-year-old admitted. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."