Like millions of people across the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been adjusting to life under lockdown with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They might be royal, but Prince William and Kate spoke candidly about how they're coping amid the coronavirus crisis, during an interview with the BBC. Here's everything the Duke and Duchess have said about their own parenting struggles.

READ: Joe Wicks asks Kate Middleton and Prince William to join his live P.E. class next week

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate admits mum-guilt over home-schooling during Easter holidays

Coping strategies

The Duchess admitted that the experience has had its "ups and downs," and spoke about getting the balance right when talking to the children about the pandemic. She said: "George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware, I'm always surprised. And although you don't want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways."

Home-schooling

When asked about home-schooling, the couple both laughed and said it's been "fun," with Kate admitting that she feels "mean" because they've been keeping up George and Charlotte's lessons throughout the Easter holidays. The couple's eldest children, who attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London, are currently being taught via online learning.

She added: "The children have got such stamina I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."

MORE: 5 ways the royal family are staying in touch during the coronavirus lockdown

Charlotte, Louis and George during Clap for our Carers

Keeping in contact with family

William said that they've been staying in touch with the rest of the royal family and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, by Zoom video calls. Kate added: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old."

It seems Louis has been cheekily interrupting their video calls, with William adding: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.