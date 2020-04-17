Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal how cheeky Prince Louis keeps interrupting their Zoom calls The youngest Cambridge turns two on 23 April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed they have been keeping in touch with family members using video calls during an interview with the BBC, but Prince Louis has had other ideas! Kate said to husband William: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old."

It seems Louis has been cheekily interrupting their video calls, with William adding: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

The couple's youngest child will celebrate his second birthday on 23 April, two days after his great-grandmother, the Queen, marks her 94th year. Like his siblings, Prince Louis was born in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. He is currently fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, dad William and older siblings Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.

We last got a glimpse of the children when Kensington Palace released a video of George, Charlotte and Louis applauding NHS workers during the first week of the Clap for our Carers campaign. Little Louis looked to his brother and sister for direction as they clapped enthusiastically outside their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where the family has been staying since the UK coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Charlotte, Louis and George clap for NHS workers

George and Charlotte are currently being home-schooled, with Kate admitting during the interview with the BBC that they have continued their lessons during the Easter holidays. "I feel very mean!" she laughed during the call.

The Duke and Duchess have lent their voices to Public Health England's Every Mind Matters film, which aims to direct people to coronavirus-related mental health support during the lockdown.

