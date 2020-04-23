Princess Eugenie, like the rest of the nation, was enamoured with the photos released by Kensington Palace of her nephew Prince Louis on his second birthday, and couldn’t resist replying to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's post with a love heart emoji. To thank the public for their "lovely messages", the couple took to Instagram on Thursday, writing: "Instagram vs Reality. Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by the Duchess this April."

WATCH: Prince Louis celebrates second birthday with sweet photos

Alongside the message were two photos of the little Prince. In the first, the two-year-old could be seen with rainbow-coloured paint all over his hands, and in the second, Louis had managed to get the paint all over his face! Clearly Louis' aunt, Princess Eugenie, found the images as hilarious as we did!

Princess Eugenie left a heart emoji

The birthday boy was photographed in the garden of the family's Norfolk home by his mother, and William and Kate said they were "very pleased to share" the series of photographs to celebrate Louis's milestone, which has become a tradition for each of their children's birthdays.

Louis, Charlotte and George are currently being homeschooled by their parents in their countryside residence. The Cambridges have revealed that they have tried to explain the coronavirus to their children in an age-appropriate way to ensure they don't frighten them. In a recent interview with the BBC, the Duchess said: "George is much older than Louis is but they are aware, I'm always surprised. And although you don't want to scare them and make it too overwhelming. I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways."

