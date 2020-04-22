The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are getting ready to celebrate Prince Louis' second birthday in lockdown, but the doting parents will make sure that their little boy has a day to remember despite the unusual circumstances. Prince William and Kate have been staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk over the past few weeks, where Louis will wake up on the morning of his big day on Thursday. While the toddler will get to see his parents and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in person, he is also likely to joined by other family members during the day – albeit through a video call.

Prince Louis turns two on 23 April

William and Kate recently opened up about how they have been enjoying keeping in touch with their family members using video calls while in isolation. During an interview with the BBC earlier in April, the Duchess said to her husband: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents [Carole and Michael Middleton] and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it's really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old." It sounds like Louis is just as enthusiastic about the calls, with William adding: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

Louis will be celebrating his second birthday at Anmer Hall with his family

Kate is likely to be staying up on the eve of Louis' birthday to create his favourite cake for him to wake up to. During an appearance on In A Berry Royal Christmas, the doting mum opened up to Mary Berry about her baking credentials, revealing that she makes her children's birthday cakes. "I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." The royal also revealed that Louis adores beetroot, which inspired Mary to create a recipe for a beetroot and chocolate cake which was shown on the programme. Perhaps Kate will choose to recreate this for her son's big day? One thing's for sure, Louis will enjoy being sang Happy Birthday to. The Duchess recently revealed that it was her son's favourite song during a charity engagement at Buckingham Palace.

Birthdays have always been an important celebration for Kate, who grew up helping her parents run their Party Pieces business. From decorations to organising party games, the 38-year-old has had plenty of practice in knowing what works to make a birthday special. The royal's mum, Carole, previously opened up about her daughter's role in Party Pieces during an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine. She said: "My children have all worked for the business. Catherine started the First Birthday brand – she chose the products and looked after all the imagery and the catalogue production."

