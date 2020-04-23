Prince Louis: the surprising detail you missed about his birthday photos The pictures were taken at the Cambridges' Norfolk family home, Anmer Hall

Happy 2nd birthday, Prince Louis! To celebrate their youngest child’s big day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a series of photos showing their son making a rainbow handprint picture to put in the windows of Anmer Hall in a tribute to NHS workers. The birthday boy was photographed in the garden of the family's Norfolk home by his mother, smiling for the camera in a smart blue checked shirt with coloured paint on his hands. But royal watchers have noticed a surprising detail about the snapshots – the colour of the paint on Louis's hands changes between the photos, and what's more, the painted hands don't colour-match with his finished picture. It seems to suggest that a number of photos had to be taken to get the official images – which certainly won't come as a surprise to parents of young children!

Royal fans noticed a surprsing detail about Prince Louis's birthday photos - click through to see

William and Kate said they were "very pleased to share" the series of photographs to celebrate Louis's milestone, which has become a tradition for each of their children's birthdays. It marks the 12th official photos or appearances by Prince Louis; interestingly all the birthday photos of Princess Charlotte and her little brother have been taken by Kate, while Prince George's birthday pictures have all be taken by a professional photographer, bar one.

Louis, Charlotte and George are currently being home schooled by their parents at home. William and Kate have revealed they have tried to explain the coronavirus to their children in an age-appropriate way to ensure they don't frighten them. In a recent interview with the BBC, the Duchess said: "George is much older than Louis is but they are aware, I'm always surprised. And although you don't want to scare them and make it too overwhelming. I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age appropriate ways."

Asked how home schooling was going, Prince William wryly replied, "fun!" as Kate explained: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean! The children have got such stamina, I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day.

"So you pitch a tent take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."