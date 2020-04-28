Look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton's last public engagement before their royal wedding The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April so HELLO! has decided to take a look back at Prince William and Kate's final official engagement together before they became husband and wife.

After announcing their wedding news in November 2010 and in the lead-up to their April 2011 ceremony, Kate accompanied her future husband on a number of outings, including returning to the University of St Andrews (where they first met) in Scotland and a trip to Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Kate looked lovely in an Amanda Wakeley skirt suit

On their final public appearance on 11 April 2011, William and Kate travelled to Lancashire, where they were greeted by large crowds of well-wishers ahead of their nuptials. The bride and groom-to-be formally opened Darwen Aldridge Community Academy together, where they watched a dance performance, and then paid a visit to Witton Country Park, where the sporty couple cheered on sprinters. Prince William's fiancée admitted to one member of the public during the visit that she was nervous ahead of the royal wedding, although on the day she was as cool as a cucumber as she walked down the aisle.

Kate wore a navy pencil skirt by Amanda Wakeley with matching block heels from LK Bennett on the Lancashire outing. She sported a half-up, half-down hairstyle and accessorised with a navy Anya Hindmarch clutch and her Kiki McDonough citrine pear drop earrings.

Kate greeting the crowds in Lancashire in 2011

Just three weeks after her last official appearance, Kate wowed the world in her satin and lace wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. The happy couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on Friday 29 April, with the occasion being a public holiday in the UK. William and Kate became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day and a reception was hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

