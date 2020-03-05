Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive back home in time for children's bedtime The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour of Ireland has come to an end

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived back in the UK following their three-day tour of Ireland. It's likely the royal couple were home just in time for their children's bedtime after leaving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo at Kensington Palace. Spanish-born Maria is a Norland-trained nanny and has been working for the Cambridges full-time since 2014 when George was eight months old.

Prince William and Kate pictured with their two eldest children

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are known for trying hard to balance their work and family life. Their eldest children, George and Charlotte, are pupils at Thomas's Battersea in west London, just a short drive from the Cambridges' home.

READ: A closer look into the Queen's close bond with Meghan Markle

Last month, during an engagement in Wales, Prince William revealed he enjoys reading Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom to his little ones. "I read this to our children all the time," he told a child, who was reading the book. The dad-of-three also joked that it had saved many bedtimes, revealing that he had met the author when she received her CBE for services to literature.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate arrive in Ireland

"I said 'do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?'" he explained, adding: "David Walliams also does good books for children - for a little bit older children I think. I've read one and it was really, really good."

READ: 7 things you didn't know about Prince William and Kate's home Kensington Palace

Both William and Kate often talk about the activities they enjoy doing with their children. The doting dad has previously revealed that he likes playing football with George and Charlotte, while Kate encourages them to spend time outside. The Duchess also sweetly revealed in 2019 that her favourite pastime was spending time together with her family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.