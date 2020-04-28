Prince William and Prince Harry: sad news as member of former regiment dies The royals both served in the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment

A soldier who served in the same regiment as Prince William and Prince Harry has died from the coronavirus. Ryan Cartwright, 36, was working as a lorry driver at the time of his death but had spent four years serving in the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment. He is not thought to have had any underlying medical conditions and leaves behind a daughter with his partner Amy Potts.

WATCH: Prince Harry's last two weeks with Australian military

Ryan saw active service in a peacekeeping role in Bosnia in 2002; Harry and William joined the Blues and Royals in 2006. He had made plans to re-join the Army to help serve his country. Amy's mother Shirley shared a heartbreaking post online, confirming the sad news. "My youngest daughter, my Amy, tragically lost her partner, Ryan, today to Covid-19," she wrote. "It is not just a virus impacting the elderly. Keep safe and stay well… and please pray that, in time, God will heal Amy's broken heart x."

Prince William and Prince Harry both served with the Blues and Royals

Ryan's former comrades have also paid their respects on Facebook. Steven Wharton wrote: "Anyone left from 6 platoon, this is hard to say and with a heavy heart, but today Covid-19 has sadly taken Ryan Cartwright from us. We have always stayed in touch and met up a few times. We were even meant to be joining back up together. I’m going to miss you brother and I'll do you proud, RIP." Sam Hopes added: "He only messaged me a few months ago telling me he was getting back in. I'm shocked. RIP Ryan."

Prince Harry famously served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He entered The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2005 to begin his 44-week training as an Officer Cadet. On 25th January 2006, Clarence House announced that Prince Harry was to join the Blues and Royals. In September that same year, it was confirmed that Prince William was also joining the regiment. In December 2006, he completed his 44 weeks of training as an officer cadet and was commissioned in the Blues and Royals.