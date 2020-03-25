How Prince Harry and Prince William found out Prince Charles had coronavirus The Prince of Wales was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday

It has been revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry found out about their father Prince Charles' coronavirus diagnosis over the phone, following his positive test result on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Clarence House confirmed the Prince of Wales' positive diagnosis, saying: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

It added: "The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

MORE: Breaking news: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles with his sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex

MORE: Sad news as royal fan mail impacted by coronavirus pandemic

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Charles is the first member of the British royal family to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, was confirmed to have COVID-19 and the Danish royal court revealed that Prince Henrik, ten, was tested for the virus after breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis. He was given the all-clear from a hospital in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently residing at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, 93, began her Easter break early at the Berkshire palace last week, while Prince Philip, 98, was flown there by helicopter from Sandringham, Norfolk.

Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.