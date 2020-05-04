10 things we're looking forward to seeing in baby Archie's first birthday photos Prince Harry and Meghan's son turns one on 6 May

It's set to be a big week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they celebrate Archie's first birthday on Wednesday 6 May. The trio are currently living in Los Angeles after moving from Vancouver Island in Canada and no doubt Prince Harry and Meghan will ensure that their son has the most special day.

The couple will release a photo of Archie to mark his milestone birthday and at HELLO! we're excited to see how he's grown. Harry and Meghan's son hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve, when the couple shared a picture of him and Harry at the end of a video, so here are ten things the team is looking forward to seeing in a new snap of the royal tot.

1. Archie might be walking

There's a possibility that Harry and Meghan's son may already be toddling about, just like his cousin Prince George at the same age. Back in March, ythe Duchess told Geraldine Dear, one of the women involved in the Dagenham Ford strikes, that Archie, then ten months, was already trying to walk.

2. Archie will have more teeth!

The royal youngster is sure to show off a toothy smile in his birthday portraits, with Meghan confirming to one little girl back in November that Archie had grown his first two teeth.

Harry and Archie at Christmas

3. Has Archie inherited his dad Harry's red hair?

The couple appeared to reveal back in October that their son had inherited his father's red locks, with one mum at the WellChild Awards saying: "Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows. Harry said he'd had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less." Archie had a hat on in his last photo with Harry, but the new images could confirm whether he's a fellow redhead.

4. Royal resemblances

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are often compared to their other royal relatives, with Princess Charlotte bearing a striking resemblance to Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, at the same age.

5. A peek at the Sussexes' LA life

Little is known about Harry, Meghan and Archie's new abode in the States, but royal fans could get a glimpse of their new set-up as they carve out their futures in the city.

The Sussexes' Christmas card photo

6. Will Archie be wearing one of his father's childhood outfits?

The Cambridge children have worn the royal family's hand-me-downs from older generations in the past, with Prince Louis donning one of his uncle Prince Harry's outfits for his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony last year.

7. Does Archie have a favourite toy?

Many children have a cherished cuddly animal or comfort toy – Princess Charlotte was pictured with a soft puppy toy at the age of six months. The couple received an abundance of gifts for their son on their royal tour of Africa in September, including soft toys in the shape of an elephant and rhinos. We wonder if Archie has become attached to one of them?

8. Will Harry or Meghan take the photo?

It seems likely that the Duke or Duchess will capture the portrait of their son, particularly in the current lockdown. Both Harry and Meghan have a keen eye for photography so the images are likely to be stunning!

Harry, Meghan and Archie in Africa

9. Details about his first birthday

Many parents plan a special photoshoot for their child's first birthday, such as a cake smash or a cute theme. The new snap of Archie may give fans an indication into how the tot spent his special day.

10. Archie's personality

The youngster has always appeared to be a happy baby in the images we've seen throughout his life so far and was giggling and gurgling away when he made his debut on Harry and Meghan's tour of Africa. Children's personalities often shine through photos and we can't wait to see what Archie is like!

