The Duke of Sussex has spoken about enjoying family time during the coronavirus lockdown, as he appeared to give a little insight into how he and wife Meghan are coping during the crisis. Prince Harry took part in a video call with families supported by one of his patronages, WellChild, over Easter weekend, as he heard about the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Harry speaks about family time during video call with WellChild

The Sussexes are now living in Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son Archie after moving from Vancouver Island in Canada. During the call Harry spoke to the families about how they are managing stresses in the current circumstances.

The Duke said: "Of course, there are going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is tough, so to see what you guys are going through on a day to day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you.

"To be able to have so much family time – I feel guilty to have so much family time. You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that happened and then maybe half an hour later, maybe a day later, there is going to be something that you have to deal with and there is no way you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in another room. But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and each other that’s the best you can do."

Archie pictured on Harry and Meghan's Christmas card photo

Archie, who is set to celebrate his first birthday on 6 May, was last pictured with his father in December 2019. Harry and Meghan released a video review of their year on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which included a snap of the tot in his dad's arms in front of a lake in Canada. Archie was also front and centre on the couple's Christmas card, as his parents beamed in the background in front of a Christmas tree.

