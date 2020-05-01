You won't believe how similar Princess Charlotte looks to Lady Sarah Chatto in incredible new photo The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte looks practically identical to her second cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, in a sweet photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark their daughter's fifth birthday. The portrait, in which Charlotte can be seen smiling straight into the camera as she sits on a hay bale wearing a houndstooth dress, looks incredibly similar to a black-and-white photograph of Sarah taken when she was around the same age.

Mum Kate took the images of her daughter at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall – just like the royal mum did for her youngest son Prince Louis' second birthday last week, and another three pictures taken by Kate reveal how the royals and their children have been doing their bit to help their community as lockdown continues.

The pair look so similar!

The remaining images revealed that Prince William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis spent an afternoon last week making batches of fresh pasta, filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham. The following day, the family helped to pack up a van and spent around two and a half hours out doing deliveries.

Princess Charlotte delivering pasta

Charlotte, who is in reception at the same school as her big brother - Thomas's in Battersea - is currently being home-schooled by her parents during the coronavirus lockdown. During a recent appearance on BBC Breakfast, the royal couple admitted that they kept eldest children, George and Charlotte, in the dark about the Easter holidays as they continued to home-school via online platforms during the break.

How sweet is the Princess!

Giving an insight into how the family spent their Easter, Kate admitted she felt "very mean" for continuing lessons from their home at Anmer Hall. She told Tina Daheley: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean." Prince William wryly described home-schooling as "fun", while Kate added it was "challenging" ensuring their children maintain their education while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

