Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to release picture of Archie to mark first birthday Archie Harrison will turn one on 6 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their son Archie's first birthday on 6 May by releasing a new picture of the toddler, it has been revealed.

"You can expect to see him," a spokesman for the couple told the Sunday Times, without specifying any more details about the picture or how they would be sharing it now that they are no longer using their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Loading the player...

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie are currently self-isolating in Los Angeles, having moved there from Canada before lockdown measures were applied.

Quiz: Which real-life prince should you marry?

Royal fans will no doubt be excited about seeing how much little Archie has grown since the last time they saw a glimpse of him, back in December. On New Year's Eve, the couple released a video review of their year on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which included a snap of the tot in his dad's arms in front of a lake in Canada - where they lived from late November to early March.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal guide to parenting

Archie was also front and centre on the couple's Christmas card, as his parents beamed in the background in front of a Christmas tree.

Whilst royal fans have yet to see a picture of Archie this year, someone that has had the pleasure to see him recently is the Queen – who received a video call from his eighth great-grandchild last week.

READ: Archie Harrison's firsts: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's biggest milestones

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son video called the monarch on Tuesday to wish her many happy returns on her birthday, their spokesperson confirmed at the time.