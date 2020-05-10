Royal baby: Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie welcome baby and reveal name

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg have become parents for the first time. The palace announced the happy news on Twitter, revealing the baby boy's name, weight and height on Sunday morning.

"The Hereditary couple is delighted to announce the birth of their son this Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5:13 a.m. at the Maternity Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. The baby will bear the first names of Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The child weighs 3.190 kg and is 50 cm tall," it read.

The couple pictured at the wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg last October

Guillaume and Stephanie's former sister-in-law, Tessy Antony de Nassau was one of the first people to publicly congratulate the couple. Taking to Instagram, Prince Louis of Luxembourg's ex-wife said: "No better way to celebrate Mother's Day then by becoming a mother for the first time. I remember how this feels, how it looks when looking for the first time into the eyes of your newborn little angel. Touching his little toes, cradling him in your arm, time just passing by, feeling complete and blessed. I cherish and enjoy this feeling since then everyday!

"Even today, Noah and Gabriel were snuggling with me for an hour before serving me my Mother's Day breakfast made with love by them. We are soooo happy for you both and are wishing you both and Charles all the best!!! How exciting! Happy Mother's day Stephanie. From one mum to another. Gabriel and Noah are screaming of joy and are exited to meet their new little baby cousin hopefully soon and play with him with his warhammer little figurines as Noah just said. Vive, Vive, Vive."

Guillaume and Stephanie's son is the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' fifth grandchild.

The Luxembourg royal family during the reception at the Grand Ducal Palace on the National Day

Their baby news was announced last December by the Marshall of the court.

The announcement said at the time: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their first child. The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

Prince Guillaume and his sweetheart Stéphanie tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony at the Our Lady of Luxembourg Cathedral on 20 October 2012. A host of royals attended the nuptials, such as Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark and Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

For her big day, Stephanie dazzled in a custom made Elie Saab gown. The bride's wedding dress, which was one of two dresses made by the designer for her big day, featured a 14-foot train, 50,000 pearls and took a grand total of 4,000 hours to make.