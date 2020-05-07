Kate Middleton reveals funny story about Prince Louis' relatable second birthday photos The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on This Morning on Thursday

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes anecdote from taking photos of her son Prince Louis to mark his second birthday last month. While speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her community photography project on This Morning on Thursday, Kate was praised for her adorable snaps of the Prince, which she captioned "Instagram vs Reality".

WATCH: Kate speaks about getting messy while taking Prince Louis' birthday photos

The royal mum joked to the TV duo: "I should've taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much... I looked like Louis at the end of those."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released five photos of Prince Louis getting messy with rainbow-coloured paint to celebrate his second birthday on 23 April. Mum Kate has been taking the official portraits of her children since 2015, when she captured a sweet moment between Prince George and his then newborn sister, Princess Charlotte.

Kate took adorable photos of Louis for his second birthday

For Charlotte's fifth birthday on 2 May, Kate once again showed off her skills behind the lens to take photos of her daughter as the family delivered food parcels to vulnerable and elderly people in Sandringham, near to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The Duchess, who is encouraging people of all ages to submit photos which capture the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, said of the shots of Charlotte: "Again this was part of a collection, that photograph particularly of Charlotte was part of a collection to try and tell a story and that’s really what we hope people will take inspiration through this project, is really just to try and tell their part of a story from a personal level to try and help showcase and share what they’re going through."

Kate speaking to Holly and Phil on This Morning

Prince William and Kate have been homeschooling their eldest children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte since lockdown was imposed in March. The young royals attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London, close to their Kensington Palace home. The Duchess told Holly and Phil: "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

