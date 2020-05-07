The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't let lockdown stop them from celebrating their son Archie's first birthday on Wednesday. Meghan and Harry pulled out all the stops to make sure their little boy had a memorable day, despite him not being able to celebrate with friends and family. While it was certainly more low-key than they may have imagined just a few months ago, the couple reportedly enjoyed a very messy afternoon as they treated Archie to his first 'smash cake'.

A 'smash cake' is a huge trend in America, and sees children let loose with a giant cake as they tear it apart, usually while being photographed by their adoring parents. According to People magazine, Meghan and Harry bought one for their son – fingers crossed those photos will be shared soon! The doting parents are also said to have enjoyed Zoom calls with friends and family; perhaps his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got the chance to send their best wishes. Living in LA also has the perk of pretty much year-round sunny weather, so a family stroll with their dogs could also have been on the agenda, according to the publication.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated royal fans to a new video of Archie on his birthday

Harry and Meghan treated royal fans to a new video of their son on Wednesday as they publicly marked his birthday. The young tot hadn't been seen since New Year's Eve 2019, so his appearance was a welcomed return. The couple shared a special video posted on Save the Children's Instagram page, which shows Meghan reading one of her son's favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!, as they relax at home. While Meghan is dressed down in a blue shirt with Archie on her lap, Harry is behind the camera, capturing the family moment.

The Sussexes were taking part in the charity's Save the Stories campaign in the UK and the US, which helps bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the UK, all funds raised will benefit Save the Children UK. The charity has put in place an emergency grants programme to make sure the most vulnerable families can purchase basic items and food.

