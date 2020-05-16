Royal first: Prince William and Kate Middleton announce exciting Instagram takeover The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have never done this before…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge handed over a "big responsibility" on Saturday after they agreed to their first-ever Instagram takeover. Kate and Prince William revealed that volunteer Alexis Caught – from Shout85258, the UK's first 24/7 crisis text line – will spend the day running the couple's Instagram Stories to mark the first anniversary of the mental health service. Appearing in a zoom call with Alexis and four other volunteers earlier this week, William said: "It's the first time we've done this, so it's a big responsibility, Alexis. Don't mess this up!"

WATCH: William and Kate speak to crisis volunteers

During the video call on Wednesday, Kate and William spoke with Alexis and other volunteers Jo Irwin, Jo Booth, Michelle Fernandes and Kiel McPhilips, as well as CEO Victoria Hornby, from their Norfolk home, about how Shout is playing a vital role as the country continues to deal with the impact of coronavirus. The volunteers also told the Duke and Duchess about the impact the lockdown has had on young people's mental wellbeing, including how many are finding it harder to access their usual ways of maintaining good mental health, but the difference a supportive text conversation can make.

William and Kate have left their Instagram Stories in someone else's hands

Prince William thanked the team for their work during the call, saying: "You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it."

This is the second time in just over a week that William and Kate have marked a change to their Instagram account. Earlier this month, royal fans were quick to notice that the profile photo on the Kensington Royal Twitter and Instagram pages was changed to an image of Prince William, Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during Clap for our Carers. The previous profile photo was the family portrait used for William and Kate's 2018 Christmas card, taken in the gardens of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

