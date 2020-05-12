Why Princess Charlotte could be the first royal to leave isolation Prince William and Kate's daughter could soon be in for a big change…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, could be in for a huge change come June. The five-year-old may be the first member of her family – and the first royal – to leave lockdown! Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Sunday to aim to reopen schools next month, Charlotte would be allowed to return to Thomas's Battersea, but without big brother Prince George.

Boris revealed that steps to reopen schools would include sending reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils back first. As Charlotte is currently in Year 1, she would be encouraged to resume her studies in school, rather than continue with home-schooling. However, George is currently in Year 2 so his return-to-school date has yet to be revealed by government plans.

Addressing the nation over the weekend of his proposed plans, Boris said: "On step two – at the earliest by June 1 – after half term – we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6. Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays. And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport."

Princess Charlotte may go back to school without big brother Prince George

Charlotte and George have both been keeping up with their studies whilst they isolate with Kate, William and Prince Louis at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall. Last week, Kate revealed that the pair had been set a challenge by their teachers to learn Dame Vera Lynn's famous wartime anthem We'll Meet Again in time for VE Day.

During a call with Second World War veterans at an East Sussex care home as part of VE Day celebrations, Kate revealed exactly what George and Charlotte have been learning at school. She said: "The school has set all the children a challenge and they're currently trying to learn the lyrics to the song We'll Meet Again... so it's been really lovely having that playing every day."

The song has likely taken on a special meaning for George too, as Kate also shared that he is currently learning about WWII. The Duchess added: "George is just starting to learn about the Second World War. He would be really honoured to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George could have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well."

