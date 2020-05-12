Is royal nanny Maria Borrallo isolating with Prince William and Kate Middleton during lockdown? The Norland nanny has been working for the Cambridges since 2014

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been isolating with their children at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the coronavirus lockdown. While Kensington Palace declined to comment, it seems likely that their live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, will also be residing with them to help look after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while William and Kate are carrying out their royal duties remotely.

Spanish-born Maria is a Norland-trained nanny and has been working for the Cambridges full-time since 2014 when George was eight months old. At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her." Maria has been spotted in her distinctive brown uniform on previous royal tours and during official family events, such as Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015.

Maria pictured at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015

Norland nannies are trained in everything related to child rearing, from cooking to first aid, but in Maria's case, it's likely that she will have specialist training in security and defensive driving.

To become a Norland nanny, you'll need to undertake a three-year full-time BA (Hons) degree in Early Years Development and Learning. Modules include Promoting Health and Wellbeing, Making Sense of Children's Behaviour and Working with Families and Communities. Nannies then take on a fourth year of study after the three-year degree – the prestigious Norland Diploma – during which they'll learn Communication in Practice, Food and Nutrition, Health and Wellbeing, Play and Learning, and Sewing.

Maria in her distinctive Norland brown uniform in 2017

Emily Ward, who was a pioneer of childcare education, founded Norland in September 1892, with the original site at Norland Place, in London. The college moved several times and opened in its current location in Bath in 2003.

William and Kate have been homeschooling their eldest children George and Charlotte during the lockdown, with the Duchess revealing that George had been learning about the Second World War in his lessons.

