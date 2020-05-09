Kate Middleton reveals what Prince George and Princess Charlotte are learning at school The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised Second World War veterans with a video call on VE Day

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have been set a challenge by their teachers at Thomas's school in Battersea – to learn Dame Vera Lynn's famous wartime anthem We'll Meet Again. Kate and Prince William surprised Second World War veterans at an East Sussex care home with a call by video link on Friday as part of VE Day celebrations. The royal couple listened to the residents as they reminisced about the day the war ended in Europe on 8 May 1945.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate join VE Day celebrations with war veterans

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet phone call with war veterans revealed

During the call, Kate revealed exactly what George and Charlotte have been learning at school. She said: "The school has set all the children a challenge and they're currently trying to learn the lyrics to the song We'll Meet Again... so it's been really lovely having that playing every day." The song has likely taken on a special meaning for George too, as Kate also shared that he is currently learning about WWII. The Duchess added: "George is just starting to learn about the Second World War. He would be really honoured to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George could have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well."

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals why Prince George is jealous of Princess Charlotte during the lockdown

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend Thomas's school in Battersea

The Cambridges joined other members of the royal family during the special national celebrations, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall leading a moment of remembrance from their Scottish home, Birkhall, on Friday morning. The Queen addressed the nation on Friday at 9pm during a special broadcast recorded in the White Drawing room at Windsor Castle. The 94-year-old monarch's speech was followed by a national singalong of Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.