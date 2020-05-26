Prince William reveals what he and wife Kate Middleton have found comfort in during lockdown The Duke of Cambridge recorded a special message for the Church of England

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed the thing that he and wife Kate have found comfort in during the coronavirus lockdown. Prince William recorded a special video message for the Church of England's weekly online Sunday service to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Week. He spoke about the far-reaching impact of the pandemic on the nation and added: "Catherine and I have both found great comfort in the wonderful acts of kindness we have seen right across the nation."

WATCH: Prince William's special video message for church service

Kindness was this year's theme during Mental Health Awareness Week and the couple's Royal Foundation's Heads Together has partnered with Instagram to create three wellbeing guides, one of which is a Guide to Kindness.

Throughout lockdown, William and Kate have been highlighting the work of charities and individuals who have been helping people, including schools which have stayed open to look after vulnerable children and those of key workers. During Zoom calls to a number of Scottish charities last week, the Duke spoke with the team from the PEEK Project (Possibilities for Each and Every Kid) in Glasgow, who have been making around 300 meals a day for children and families from their food truck.

William urged listeners to speak out about their mental health during the online church service, saying: "Now more than ever, it is important that we talk to one another about issues that we're struggling with. And it is OK to not feel OK." In a new BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, the father-of-three has opened up about his own struggles, revealing how becoming a dad brought up difficult emotions around the loss of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

William and Kate are parents to George, Charlotte and Louis

Speaking to former professional footballer, Marvin Sordell, William said: "Having children is the biggest life changing moment, it really is… I think when you've been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds. It's a different phase of life and there is no one there to kind of help you. I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming."

But he added: "Me and Catherine particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together… But I do agree with you. I think that emotionally things come out of the blue that you don't ever expect or that maybe you think you've dealt with. So I can completely relate to what you're saying about children coming along, it's one of the most amazing moments of life but it's also one of the scariest."

