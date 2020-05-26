Prince Charles has given an intimate glimpse inside his Scottish home office in Birkhall. The 71-year-old royal was filmed in his residence on the Queen's Balmoral estate as he spoke to Alan Titchmarsh for a special two-part programme on Classic FM. And in one shot, royal fans were given a glimpse of Charles's very cluttered desk! Papers can be seen strewn all over the desk top, which is lined with family photographs, including a particularly striking portrait of his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, and another of his beloved grandmother, the Queen Mother. A wooden sideboard in the background is also filled with personal snapshots; a picture of little Prince George taken at his sister Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening is clearly visible, and there are hand-drawn rainbow pictures also in shot, presumably drawn by his grandchildren.

In the two-part interview, which concludes on Tuesday evening, the Prince touched on his close bond with his grandmother, and revealed how she inspired his love of music. He said that he first became aware of the performing arts when attending the Bolshoi Ballet's The Fountain of Bakhchisarai in 1956, and reminisced how, as a child, he attended the event in Covent Garden with his grandmother. Asked about his earliest memory of classical music, he said: "Well I suppose various people would play it around me.

"My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there. But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged seven, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion. I was completely inspired by it."