Kate Middleton and Prince William make a big change to their Instagram account The royal couple have opted for a new display name

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made a change to their official social media accounts. The royal couple decided to alter the display name on both their Twitter and Instagram pages; changing it from Kensington Palace to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is perhaps reflective of their increasingly prominent roles within the royal family. The @KensingtonRoyal handle was established in January 2015 and notably was a shared account for William, Kate and Prince Harry. The Instagram account now boasts 11.8million followers.

The Duke and Duchess have made a change to their display name

It comes one month after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shut their own Instagram account - @SussexRoyal – one day before they officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals. Fans can now keep up-to-date with the couple on their website. In the caption on their final Instagram post, Harry and Meghan wrote: "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference - as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line - together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise."

MORE: 11 times royal parents doted on their children: from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton admits guilt over homeschooling lie to Prince George and Princess Charlotte

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," they added. "While you may not see us here, the work continues." They signed the post with just their first names: "Harry and Meghan."

MORE: Kate Middleton's daily diet revealed – what the Duchess eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

William and Kate, meanwhile, have been praised for their prominent roles during the coronavirus lockdown, whether making video calls from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, or clapping for NHS heroes with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Most recently, they teamed up with a host of sports, music and TV stars to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. The couple recorded a special message for radio's Mental Health Minute, alongside England footballer Harry Kane, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and boxer Anthony Joshua.

The Cambridges taking part in the NHS clap

The minute-long message produced by Radiocentre and Heads Together was broadcast simultaneously across every radio station in the UK on Monday 18 May at 10:59am, including national and local, for the first time.