James Middleton shares cute photos of his new puppy Nala 

James Middleton has welcomed a gorgeous new addition to his family in the form of a new puppy! The Duchess of Cambridge's brother shared photos of the ten-week-old pup on his Instagram account on Monday, saying: "Introducing Nala Middleton. She is daughter of Zulu & granddaughter of Ella. I cannot wait to share many adventures with her and the rest of the pack."

The 33-year-old entrepreneur is already the proud owner of spaniels Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and golden retriever Mabel, who regularly feature on his social media account. He has even credited Ella with helping him find love after she bounded over to his now fiancée Alizee Thevenet at London's South Kensington Club in 2018.

James also cryptically added at the end of his post: "More very exciting news to share soon." His latest business venture, Ella & Co, was recently unveiled and is a wellbeing and happiness company for dogs. In the past, Kate's younger brother has spoken about the positive impact his pet pooches have had on his mental health and he wants to return the favour with a new type of pet food. The businessman has come up with the concept of freeze-dried raw food, which has been developed alongside nutritionists and vets and consists of the healthiest natural ingredients for dogs. James explains that freeze-drying has the benefits of a raw diet but without the hassle of defrosting pet food.

On his new website, Ella.co, James writes: "It's nearly impossible to fully calculate our pets’ value. While we wouldn't think twice about the little things we do for ourselves – morning coffee, gym memberships, dinners out and spending money at the pub – we can forget about investing in our pets' long-term health and wellbeing."

James and Alizee have had to postpone their May wedding

James and Alizee announced their engagement last October and he recently revealed they've had to postpone their wedding - which was due to take place in May 2020 – because of the coronavirus pandemic. The pair have been isolating with James' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home. The lockdown even prompted James to shave off his beard, which he documented in a sweet video to surprise his bride-to-be.

