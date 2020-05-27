Watch the Duchess of Cornwall give dramatic James and the Giant Peach reading - with all the voices! Camilla became patron of the Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity in 2017

The Duchess of Cornwall showcased her impressive acting skills for the first time ever as she was given a starring role in a special reading of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach. Camilla, 72, joined Oscar-winner Lupita Nyongo'o, actor and comedian Josh Gad and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi as they read the children's story in character. The Duchess played the role of the surprised Ship's Captain, who spots a Giant Peach fly by, saying: "Holy cats! Send a message to the Queen at once! The country must be warned!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla gets into character as she reads James and the Giant Peach

READ: Prince Charles's cluttered desk revealed as he gives intimate glimpse inside home

Camilla, who has long been an advocate of storytelling, tells Taika: "I'm thrilled to do it, not that I'm much of an actor, but I shall do my best," before delivering a brilliant reading. The royal read her part from her Scottish residence, Birkhall, where she and the Prince of Wales have been residing since the UK lockdown was imposed in March.

The collaboration between the Roald Dahl Story Company and Taika is part of a campaign to support charities impacted by COVID-19, including Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, which provides specialist nurses to seriously ill children in the UK, as well as Partners In Health, a global health non-profit which supports public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world. The ten-episode series has already featured some very famous faces, including Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris and Liam Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds.

Taika and Camilla during their storytelling

The Duchess of Cornwall has been patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity since 2017 and invited children, supported by the organisation, to her annual Christmas party at Clarence House last December.

Camilla said: "I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time – as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading."

MORE: Duchess Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles shares his mum's roast chicken and gravy recipe

Luke Kelly, Managing Director of The Roald Dahl Story Company, said: "Our goal is to bring joy and escapism to children and families at this very tough time – but also to raise vital funds for Partners in Health who are working on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

"The participation of Her Royal Highness is a very special moment in this campaign and we feel so privileged to have her involvement – we know parents and children in lockdown all over the world are going to love this episode and we look forward to revealing further surprises in due course."

Watch the full episode here.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.