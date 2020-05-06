Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have sent a heartwarming message to Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie in honour of his first birthday on Wednesday. The royal couple shared a stunning black-and-white portrait from Archie's christening at Windsor Castle last year. "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019," the caption read.

The picture itself shows the royal baby in his father's arms, while doting grandfather Charles looks at him. The private baptism was attended by the Sussexes' closest friends and family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, as well as Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Sarah McCorquodale.

GALLERY: 12 times Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie has melted hearts

Loading the player...

WATCH: When royal babies make their debut

Prince William and Kate also sent their birthday wishes to their nephew, uploading another photo from the christening on their social media pages. "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today," they wrote. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also posted a sweet image with their great-grandchild Archie, and said: "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal guide to parenting

It is thought that Prince Harry and Meghan will spend the day privately with their son in their new home in Los Angeles as the city is currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Archie was born on 6 May 2019 and is seventh-in-line to the throne after his father. He was last pictured in December when the Sussexes shared a video of their year in review, revealing an adorable snap of Archie in his dad's arms in front of a lake.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.