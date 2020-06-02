Two of Prince Harry's passion projects team up as he leaves royal life The Endeavour Fund was set up by Harry in 2012

One of the Duke of Sussex's passion projects has found a new home under his Invictus Games Foundation. The Endeavour Fund, which supports the ambitions of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, has been transferred across from the Royal Foundation and into the work of the Invictus Games Foundation. The organisation announced the news in a statement via Twitter.

READ: Prince Harry speaks to young volunteers from garden of his LA home - watch video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund awards

The Endeavour Fund was established by Prince Harry when he was patron of the Royal Foundation – the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and previously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in March 2020, but they carried out a number of engagements in the UK before moving to Los Angeles in the United States.

One of the couple's final outings was to the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. The Sussexes met the nominees at a pre-ceremony reception, as well as Endeavour participants and supporters of the fund. Both Harry and Meghan each presented an award during the ceremony, which was hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

MORE: 15 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo

Harry and Meghan arriving at the Endeavour Fund Awards

The Duke also delivered a speech in which he spoke about the Endeavour Fund having a closer working relationship with the Invictus Games Foundation in the near future, saying: "Invictus proves that when we bring people together from around the world - men and women who have fought together side-by-side - to have the opportunity to enhance their recovery through a shared experience of sport and challenge, is something that breaks through cultural difference, through skin colour and through bias, and is truly amazing. It is my hope that in the future, this Invictus spirit will not only be spread at the Games themselves, but regularly, consistently and continuously through new worldwide Endeavour opportunities."

This year's Invictus Games tournament was due to take place in The Hague, The Netherlands, in May but it has been rescheduled amid the coronavirus crisis.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.