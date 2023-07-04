10 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex compete in charity matches

Summer traditionally indicates the start of the polo season for the royals. The late Duke of Edinburgh and King Charles both played polo in their younger years, while the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex still like to compete in charity cup matches.

The action on the sidelines is just as lively and the Princess of Wales has been pictured in the past running after her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they watch their dad William play. Kate has been her husband's biggest supporter at the polo since their university days.

Kate will be cheering on William, as he takes part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on Thursday 6 July.

The match will be played to raise funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by The Prince and Princess of Wales: Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village, AberNecessities.

In recent years, we've also seen Meghan Markle cheer on her future husband Harry in 2017, before they made their official debut as newlyweds at the polo the following year and in 2019, as parents with baby Archie.

Take a trip down memory lane with the best photos of the royals at the polo.

© Getty A sweet embrace for her husband

William and Kate shared a rare PDA as the Prince played in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club. The Princess looked stunning in a white midi dress by Emilia Wickstead and statement earrings for the occasion.

And the royal couple were also joined by a very special guest at the match, in the form of their spaniel, Orla!

© Getty Charles kisses his mother's hand after she presented him with a prize at the polo

A kiss for ma'am! Charles greets the Queen after competing in a match in 1985.

© Getty A girls' day out for Sarah and Diana in 1983

Sarah, Duchess of York and Diana, Princess of Wales were regularly spotted giggling together in the crowd, as they supported their husbands at the polo. This sweet snap was taken in 1983, before Sarah's marriage to Prince Andrew in 1986.

Diana's iconic red knitted sheep jumper, from Warm and Wonderful, is expected to fetch up to £70,000 at auction at Sotheby's in September.

© Getty Newlyweds Harry and Meghan kiss at the polo

Newlyweds Harry and Meghan share a kiss at a match in 2018, just a couple of months after their royal wedding.

© Getty A sweet day out with their grandmother

The late Queen Elizabeth II was incredibly close to her grandchildren and took William and Harry to watch a polo match in 1987.

© Getty A fun-filled family day with George and Charlotte in 2018

Kate has all the fun with her children on the sidelines. The royal mum was spotted running around with George and Charlotte as William played polo in 2018. The Duchess' blue striped off-the-shoulder Zara dress was also an instant sell-out!

© Getty William and Harry have followed in their father's footsteps

The then Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex competed in a charity match in summer 2019 and they were joined by some very special supporters...

© Getty Louis kept his mum on her toes

Kate made a surprise appearance at the polo with her children and we learned that a then one-year-old Prince Louis was quick on his feet!

© Getty Little Archie joined his parents at the polo in 2019

Meanwhile, baby Archie made a rare appearance in public, snuggled in mum Meghan's arms, as the pair cheered on Harry.