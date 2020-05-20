The one detail you missed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018 was one of the biggest events of the year, with full coverage capturing the couple's special day, from the bride's dress and accessories, to their arrival at church and their first kiss. Despite the extensive broadcasting, however, there is still one little known detail about the nuptials. While it is widely known that Harry and Meghan asked their parents, Prince Charles and Doria Ragland, to act as witnesses while signing the wedding register, it seems they weren't the only guests to observe the momentous act. A picture video by the royal couple to celebrate their first wedding anniversary revealed that Meghan's young bridal party were also in the room, along with Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo – nanny to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Loading the player...

In total, Meghan and Harry selected ten bridesmaids and page boys, with the bride and groom selecting five each. It was speculated before the event that Meghan had asked best friend Jessica Mulroney - daughter -in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney - to be her maid of honour. But in early May 2018, it was confirmed that the bridesmaids and page boys would all be children. They included two of Meghan's godchildren, seven-year old Rylan Litt and her six-year-old sister Remi, as well as Brian, John and Ivy Mulroney, Jessica's three children.

The groom, meanwhile, selected his niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte – little Prince Louis was less than one month old at the time, and did not attend the service – as well as his godchildren, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren and Jasper Dyer.

Prince Charles took on an especially important role during the nuptials. As well as witnessing the signing of the register, he proudly walked Meghan down the aisle after it was confirmed that her own father, Thomas Markle Sr, was unable to attend the wedding. Doria, meanwhile, arrived with the bride for the wedding ceremony; mother and daughter had spent the night before the wedding together at Clivedon House, while Harry and best man William stayed at Coworth Park Hotel.