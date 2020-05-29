Prince Harry speaks to young volunteers from garden of his LA home - watch video The Sussexes have been living in the US since March

The Duke of Sussex jumped on a Zoom call to young people this week from his LA garden. In a video shared by StreetGames, Prince Harry spoke to three volunteers from Sport at the Heart, a sports and wellbeing charity for families in Brent, North London, to find out how they have been supporting their local communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

WATCH: Prince Harry praises young volunteers from LA garden

The trio revealed they have been delivering food packages and sports equipment to children and families. The Duke said: "You understand the importance of being outside and being able to use sport and outdoor activities, to not only keep yourselves physically fit, but mentally fit as well."

Before the end of the call, Harry said: "Stay safe, be well, you're doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you, and just being so kind and compassionate and caring to others."

Harry and Meghan in Cardiff in 2018

The Sussexes have long been supporters of StreetGames, an organisation founded in 2007, which harnesses the power of sport to create positive change in the lives of disadvantaged young people right across the UK. It was one of seven charities chosen to benefit from donations to mark Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018. The couple visited two of StreetGames' projects, Doorstep Sport and Us Girls Wales, in Cardiff in the lead-up to their nuptials.

The Duchess of Sussex also lent her support to the Hubb Community Kitchen, as they started a new service in April to supply meals to families in London during the coronavirus crisis. Deliveries of these food packages have been supported by StreetGames.

Harry and Meghan are currently residing at a £15 million mansion owned by actor Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after moving to the city from Vancouver Island in Canada in March.

