Prince Charles holds a special honour after it was revealed that he was the first child to witness his mother's coronation as Sovereign. Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the 67th anniversary of her coronation on Tuesday, and to mark the special occasion, the royal family shared a number of facts about the momentous occasion, including that Charles also received a special hand-painted children's invitation to the ceremony. However, his sister Princess Anne was not in attendance as she was considered too young.

The Queen's coronation was the first televised coronation ceremony, watched by over 20million people at a time when there were only 2.7million televisions. The monarch shared some behind-the-scenes insights from her 1953 coronation in a BBC documentary series called The Coronation in 2018. Revealing her wicked sense of humour, the monarch spoke about the "horrible" Gold State Coach in which she rode around London and the potential perils of wearing her heavy crown.

The Queen and Prince Charles at her coronation in 1953

While celebrations to mark the special day would have been held behind closed doors due to COVID-19, her Majesty did get a special treat as she enjoyed a win at the races! The Queen is an avid racing fan and no doubt watched the televised coverage of her horse, First Receiver, claim top spot at Kempton Racecourse on Tuesday.

The Queen's horse First Receiver won at Kempton Racecourse on Tuesday

Racing was one of the first elite competitive sports to return in England since the coronavirus outbreak, with meetings beginning at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday following an 11-week break. Races are taking place behind closed doors with a no-spectators policy, and with strict hygiene and social distancing rules being enforced.

With First Receiver winning by a long way, Kempton Park Racecourse tweeted the victory was "Social Distancing at its finest". Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, First Receiver was ridden by jockey Ryan Moore who wore the Queen's racing colours - purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and a black velvet cap with gold fringe.

