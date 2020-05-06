Prince William and Kate Middleton among royals to send first birthday wishes to baby Archie Archie turned one on 6 May

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the royals to send wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie on his first birthday on Wednesday. Prince William and Kate shared the family portrait from the tot's christening at Windsor Castle in July 2019 and captioned the photo: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

The private baptism was attended by the Sussexes' closest friends and family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, as well as Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Sarah McCorquodale.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also shared a sweet image with their great-grandchild Archie on the royal family's social media accounts. The photo was taken at Windsor Castle two days after the royal baby's birth at the Portland Hospital in London. The caption read: "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles posted a previously seen black and white image of himself with Harry and his grandson taken on the day of Archie's christenin, saying: "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today."

Prince Harry and Meghan are likely to spend the day privately with their son in their new home in Los Angeles as the city is currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Archie's first home was Frogmore Cottage in Windsor until the end of last year, when he and his parents moved to Vancouver Island in Canada. The Sussexes officially stepped back from royal duties on 21 March and moved to the US after carrying out their final engagements in the UK.

Archie was born on 6 May 2019 and is seventh-in-line to the throne after his father. He was last pictured in December when the Sussexes shared a video of their year in review, revealing an adorable snap of Archie in his dad's arms in front of a lake.

