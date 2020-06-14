Meghan Markle and Prince Harry send support to community on special anniversary The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent the message from Los Angeles

The Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to the women who set up the Hubb Community Kitchen on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. The kitchen, which is housed in the nearby Al Manaar mosque, provides meals to survivors of the tragedy, in which 72 people died.

As the Evening Standard reports, Meghan sent an audio message to the dedicated volunteers behind the project, sending them love and sharing how much both she and her husband, Prince Harry, both admire their hard work. In the heartfelt message, the Duchess said: "I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community.

READ: Prince Harry reveals fears for son Archie in heartfelt letter

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alexandra Burke follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps

"And now what you have done is such an inspiration. You continue to give back, you continue to put love in action. And that’s really what Hubb is all about... we know it means love but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose."

She went on: "I’m so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I’m sure it’s a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you’ve accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year

Meghan has been a long-time supporter of the West London project, making a series of visits during her time in the UK. Back in April, she held a Zoom call with volunteers where she spoke with them about their plans to provide hundreds of meals to the local community every day even during lockdown.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex speaks out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family

The Duchess also worked with the kitchen on their Together cookbook, writing the foreword to their collection of recipes and helping to spread the word about the initiative. By last summer, it had sold 130,000 copies, raising more than £550,000.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.