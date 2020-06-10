Prince Harry and Meghan to celebrate Prince Philip's 99th birthday over personal phone call with Archie The Duke of Sussex has a close bond with his grandfather

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to speak with the Duke of Edinburgh on his 99th birthday on Wednesday. A source close to the couple tells HELLO! that Prince Harry and Meghan, along with baby Archie, will call Prince Philip at Windsor Castle from their new home in Los Angeles.

Back in April, the Sussexes video-called the Queen on her 94th birthday and it's understood that the monarch and her husband have been keeping in contact with the rest of the family during the lockdown with Zoom and telephone calls. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared their own birthday tributes to Prince Philip on their social media accounts on Wednesday, with the royal family's Instagram page sharing some incredible photos through the years of the Queen and the Duke.

Harry, Meghan and Philip in Sandringham at Christmas 2018

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles from Vancouver Island in Canada at the beginning of the March, after stepping back from royal duties. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary during lockdown with a special date night meal, consisting of Mexican food and margaritas. The Sussexes also marked Archie's first birthday on 6 May, with the couple releasing a video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to their son, in support of Save The Children. Archie is the Queen and Prince Philip's eighth great-grandchild.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a powerful video message in support of the Black Lives Movement last week. Speaking from her LA home, Meghan addressed the graduating 2020 class at her old school, the Immaculate Heart High School.

