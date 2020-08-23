The Countess of Wessex speaks out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family Sophie recently gave a rare interview about her family life with Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn

The Countess of Wessex rarely gives interviews, but fans were delighted when the mother-of-two gave an insight into her family life in June, and even spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shock departure from the royal family.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' Christina Lamb, Sophie reflected on Prince Harry and Meghan, saying: "I just hope they will be happy."

The royal added that when it comes to welcoming new members to The Firm, everyone does their bit. "We all try to help any new members of the family," she said.

Comparing her relationship with Prince Edward and the press attention that came with it in the early days to Harry and Meghan's, the mother-of-two said: "Remember I'd had five years to adjust. And for our six-month engagement I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out."

Sophie has a good relationship with members of the royal family, and is particularly close with the Queen, and the Duchess of Cambridge. The 55-year-old recently showed her support for Kate's lockdown endeavour by submitting a photo to the Hold Still photography project, which was launched back in May to capture the "spirit of the nation" during the coronavirus outbreak. Sophie entered a camera phone image showing a fellow volunteer smiling while organising food deliveries for NHS workers at a Surrey mosque.

The Countess of Wessex with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Edward and Sophie are doting parents to children Lady Louise and James Viscount, and the family have been isolating at their home in Bagshot Park, Surrey, during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the royal couple have kept Louise and James out of the spotlight for the majority of their childhoods, now that they are older, they are being seen more and more in the public eye.

Prince Harry and Meghan have started a new life in LA with baby Archie

While talking to The Sunday Times, Sophie revealed that she has high hopes for her daughter's future, revealing that "she's quite clever" and would probably go to university.

Sophie also gave an insight into her children's relationship with their grandmother, the Queen, who lives nearby in Windsor. "I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother," she said.

