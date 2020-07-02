Exciting news for Princess Anne revealed ahead of her 70th birthday The Queen's daughter will celebrate her milestone birthday on 15 August

A documentary about Princess Anne is set to air this summer in honour of her 70th birthday on 15 August. The 90-minute ITV film Princess Royal: Anne At 70 will give viewers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to her public and private life and will feature interviews with some of her closest family members, including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, as well as her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

In a press release, ITV says: "Viewers will get a glimpse of [Princess Anne's] famous work rate as she undertakes a rich variety of engagements at home and abroad – from the catwalk to the turret of a tank. But they will also see and hear how she relaxes with her children, her grandchildren and her animals at her Gloucestershire estate while Sir Tim reflects on a shared love of the sea and much else."

There will also be interviews with those who have been with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's only daughter during the highs and lows of her life, including her sporting triumphs and the failed 1974 kidnap attempt, about which the Princess herself speaks frankly.

The Queen and Prince Philip with baby Princess Anne in 1950

Princess Anne was born on 15 August 1950 at Clarence House. She is the second child of the Queen and Prince Philip and was the first daughter of a monarch to go to school, the first royal Olympian and she declined to give her children Peter and Zara royal titles.

She married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 with whom she had children Peter and Zara, born in 1977 and 1981 respectively. The couple later divorced and Anne wed second husband Sir Tim in 1992. The couple live on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, with their family residing close by.

The Princess Royal regularly tops the hardest-working royal of the year list, having carried out 506 engagements in 2019 alone. She is involved with over 300 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas. Along with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Anne carried out her first in-person engagement at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in South Cerney as lockdown measures in the UK began to lift last month.

The documentary will be aired ahead of Anne's birthday, but the final date has yet to be confirmed.

