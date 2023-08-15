18 of Princess Anne's most fabulous fashion moments that prove she's a royal style icon

On the Princess Royal's 73rd birthday, HELLO! delves into her sartorial archive to reveal the royal's most memorable style moments

Princess Anne is one fashionable member of the British royal family. With a penchant for prints, figure-flattering fits and subtle style influences from her equestrian career, the late Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter has long been the style muse of the royal family - and she's been influencing trends since before the 1970s.

Netflix's popular series The Crown gave the world an intimate glimpse inside Anne's iconic wardrobe, revealing the 73-year-old royal as an unexpected arbiter of style. From wrap dresses to bright colours, mini skirts and marvellous millinery, this Princess Royal's style file is a glittering archive of head-turning looks.

In light of her 73rd birthday, HELLO! takes a closer look at Princess Anne's most iconic style moments...

Giving Barbie a run for her money in 1973, Princess Anne posed on the grad staircase at Buckingham Palace wearing a billowing polka-dot gown in punk pink satin.

2 18 Dressing to impress © Getty How fabulous is Princess Anne's floor-length gown she wore in 1979? With its ruffled high neck, balloon sleeves and of course, the incredible colourful floral print, this might be one of our favourite looks from the late Queen's daughter.

Princess Anne wears a full length evening gown to attend a night at the theatre What a show-stopper! Anne arrived at the Dorchester Hotel in her eveningwear for an event in 1978. How beautiful?

4 18 Colour-block blazers Even in her seventies, there's never a dull moment in the Princess Royal's wardrobe. Anne brought the sunshine to the Westmoreland County Show in 2021, rocking a striking yellow blazer, gold jewellery and ultra-chic red lipstick.

5 18 Casual and cool © Getty Princess Anne wearing a printed scarf on a trip to Kiev in 1973 We love this shot of a young Princess Anne during her visit to Russia in 1973 - her love of equestrian style is coming through here.

6 18 Flower power © Getty Princess Anne looks like a 70s supermodel here! From the hair to the 70s floral print dress that she wore during her trip to Africa in 1971, it's clear that the Princess has always been in the know when it comes to on-trend fashion.

7 18 Retro suiting © Getty Princess Anne wore a trouser suit to the theatre in London back in 1979 Hello, 70s tailoring! Anne wore a statement yellow collared shirt with her blue trouser suit for a visit to the theatre. And is that blue eyeshadow we see?

8 18 Bridal-white perfection © Getty How stunning is this beautiful white gown? Anne wore it to the Royal Opera House in 1980.

9 18 Bridal beauty © Getty Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips got married at Westminster Abbey in 1973 We couldn't leave out one of our favourite royal wedding dresses of all time! Princess Anne wore this stunning gown to marry Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey in 1973. The couple later divorced in 1992.

10 18 Maternity style © Getty We love Princess Anne's gorgeous caped coat, which isn't unlike the styles the Duchess of Sussex likes to wear today. This photograph was taken in 1981, just weeks before the arrival of daughter Zara.

11 18 Daring dogtooth print Dogtooth is a timeless classic that will never go out of style but not many have the confidence to take the print to the next level and wear it in bright pink like Princess Anne. This satin ensemble back in 2000 is iconic! She paired the pink dogtooth skirt with a large satin bow around her waist and a bright pink satin shirt, she proved that fashion is very much her forte.

12 18 Sunset yellow racing style From bright blue to canary yellow, it seems that Princess Anne not only loves bright colours but she also know how to nail wearing them. In 1973, Anne matched her bright orange and yellow print dress with a yellow short-sleeved cardigan and hat looking effortlessly chic - now, if only we could find a replica of this dress for ourselves!

13 18 Serving cool off-duty outfit inspiration Baker boy hats made a comeback a few years ago and although you may account its surge in popularity down to Keira Knightley's infamous hat from Love Actually, Princess Anne was spotted wearing one much earlier. Sporting a lime green design in 1971, she was once again ahead of the times. The princess even wore a lime green jacket-dress to match!

14 18 Lovely in lilac Pastel colours have been incredibly popular of late but Princess Anne was a fan of the colour scheme years before. On a trip to Paris, Anne wore a full pastel purple ensemble with a matching pastel purple hat to match.

15 18 Geometry, but make it fashion This geometric patterned dress just screams 'cool' and we wouldn't be surprised to see it on the A-list stars today, Princess Anne sure knows a timeless classic when she sees one! For the occasion in 1973, she paired the dress with a matching white hat with a navy blue ribbon and navy blue leather handbag.

16 18 Co-ordinating queen During her trip to Africa in 1971, Princess Anne wowed in a bright green African print dress with matching belted detail, the best part? Her green hat with matching African print detail, this Princess sure knows how to co-ordinate her looks!

17 18 Marvellous millinery © Photo: Getty Images When attending Royal Ascot in 1970, the Princess stepped out in a yellow ensemble with a turban-esque hat to match - gorgeous!