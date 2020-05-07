Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted fans by sharing a sweet video of their son Archie in honour of his first birthday. The couple chose to release the footage through the Save the Children charity, to help bring much-needed support to millions of children during the pandemic. Their decision would have resonated with one member of the royal family in particular – Princess Anne. The Princess Royal became Patron of Save The Children in 2016, having served as President since 1970. She has spent a significant amount of time visiting Save the Children’s projects, both in the UK and overseas, including Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Mozambique Ethiopia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Harry and Meghan were taking part in the charity's Save the Stories campaign in the UK and the US, which helps bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the UK, all funds raised will benefit Save the Children UK.

Save the Children captioned the post: "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads "Duck! Rabbit!" for Archie's birthday "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks)."

Just last month, Anne discussed her approach to philanthropy in an interview with Vanity Fair, and while she didn’t name anyone in particular, she said she didn't think her family's approach to charitable work necessarily needs to change – even though younger royals sometimes think it does.

Meghan Markle and Princess Anne

Self-deprecatingly calling herself a "boring old fuddy-duddy," Anne said: "I don't think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it's often true, isn't it? You don't necessarily look at the previous generation and say: 'Oh, you did that?' Or: 'You went there?'" The Princess went on: "Nowadays, they're much more looking for: 'Oh, let's do it a new way' and I'm already at the stage, 'Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We've been there, done that. Some of these things don't work. You may need to go back to basics.'"