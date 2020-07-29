The Duke of Cambridge revealed the worst present he's ever bought his wife Kate, as he appeared on footballer Peter Crouch's podcast.

WATCH: William Talks Curries, Future Aston Villa Legends, and #HeadsUp

After former England forward Peter, 39, confessed to buying his wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years running, Prince William, 38, said: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that.

"That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!' She was looking at me going, 'they're binoculars, what's going on?'. It didn't go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."

William and Kate, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary back in April, first met in 2001 when they were both students at the University of St Andrews.

The Duke took part in the special episode of BBC Radio Five Live's That Peter Crouch Podcast, in support of the Heads Up campaign. The episode was recorded in two parts – at Kensington Palace in March, and via video call earlier this month.

Heads Together partnered with The Football Association (of which William is President) last August to start Heads Up, a campaign that uses football to normalise the conversation around mental health.

Speaking about the campaign on the podcast, William said: "We all have mental health, and we all have to stay mentally fit… It's a strength to talk about your mental health, it's not a weakness. You know if you're not feeling well, something's bothering you, talk about it – it's not a problem."

William recorded part of the podcast at Kensington Palace in March

Peter, who appeared on the BBC's documentary A Royal Team Talk alongside the Duke in May 2019, said of his own mental health: "I'm in the environment where it's so male-orientated, and any weakness shown is an excuse not to make it… When I started talking about it and opened up, I did feel so much better, and that was just through talking."

On the podcast with Peter, Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark, the future King also revealed that he went to Blackpool for a friend's stag do and that Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody is his go-to karaoke song.

Earlier this week, William jumped on a video call with a host of other football stars, including David Beckham. Their conversation followed the announcement that the entire UK football family has signed a joint declaration, committing to make mental health a key priority across the English game.

The Heads Up campaign will culminate at this weekend’s Heads Up FA Cup Final which has been officially renamed in honour of mental health awareness, helping to spark a national conversation about mental health.

That Peter Crouch Podcast is available on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.

