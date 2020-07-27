Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't return to London anytime soon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to stay at Anmer Hall

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been isolating at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, after moving there from their base, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have stayed there with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since the start of March when lockdown was imposed, and it is unlikely that they will be returning to the capital anytime soon. There are believed to be a few reasons for this.

Firstly, the children's school, Thomas's Battersea school, has officially concluded its term for the summer. William and Kate had been homeschooling their two eldest children George and Charlotte during the coronavirus pandemic, and while they may have considered returning once the UK's lockdown measures were lifted, there is now no reason to do so until September, when the new school year will begin.

Prince William and Kate have been homeschooling their children

The second reason is that the family tends to spend their summer holidays at their country home in usual circumstances, anyway. They have done so since 2017, after William completed his work as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance, and the couple made Kensington Palace their main home. The COVID-19 crisis means that they started their stay at Anmer Hall earlier than expected, but they will now continue as normal and enjoy the rest of their break.

Anmer Hall has endless outdoor space for the Cambridges

The home also has more outdoor space than Prince William and Kate's London house for the children to enjoy while the weather is warmer. The three-storey property is located on the Sandringham Estate, and is surrounded by endless greenery. It was previously reported that Anmer Hall came with its own swimming pool and tennis court, though Kate and William decided to replace them with an artificial lawn. Now, George, Charlotte, Louis and the family dog Lupo have plenty of space.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are the first and only royals to have returned to their London base so far, after isolating in Scotland during lockdown.

