The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recorded a special broadcast alongside a number of celebrities to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week on Monday. The minute-long message, called the Minute Health Minute, was broadcast simultaneously across every radio station in the UK at 10:59am, focused on people supporting one another during the coronavirus crisis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate record the Mental Health Minute

READ: Kate Middleton's stunning new dress has the most elegant statement sleeves

Prince William and Kate joined forces with actor David Tennant, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, footballer Harry Kane and boxer Anthony Joshua for the special message. As part of the broadcast, the Duke said: "We're all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone."

Recording the message from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, the Duchess said: "If you’re struggling, it's important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it's OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message."

William and Kate teamed up with celebrities

The Mental Health Minute, which was produced by Radiocentre and Heads Together, coincides with a partnership with Instagram. The new Instagram 'Guides' feature, which have been curated by Heads Together, will direct social media users to content that will support their wellbeing during COVID-19. It includes a Guide to Talking, a Guide to Self-Care and a Guide to Kindness.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said: "Instagram has always been a place for people to support each other, and now more than ever people need that support. We hope this collaboration with Heads Together on our new Guides tool will further open up the conversation around mental health and give people ways to discover wellbeing tips and recommendations from people they trust, admire, and follow."

MORE: How 7 royal brides spent the night before their wedding: galas, palace parties and surprise walkabouts

During Mental Health Awareness Week, Heads Together will champion the work of its eight charity partners, who have decades of experience in tackling the stigma around mental health in the UK – including The Anna Freud Centre, Best Beginnings, CALM, Contact, Mind, Place2Be, The Mix and Young Minds.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.