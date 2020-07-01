Abbey Clancy dons her wedding dress as she celebrates 9th wedding anniversary with Peter Crouch Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy married on 30 June 2011

Abbey Clancy was a beautiful bride once again on Tuesday, as she re-wore her wedding dress to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary with husband Peter Crouch. The couple enjoyed a romantic date night at their home, complete with a meal whipped up by a private chef, so of course Abbey ensured she was fittingly dressed for the occasion.

A photo posted by Abbey on her Instagram Stories showed the model wearing her gorgeous Giles Deacon gown in the family dining room, which she captioned: "Waiting for my dinner like." A second showed the mum-of-three clutching a bouquet of flowers, adding: "Happy anniversary to me."

Abbey Clancy wore her wedding dress again to celebrate her ninth anniversary

Abbey and Peter married on 30 June 2011 at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. Photos taken on the couple's big day offered a better glimpse at Abbey's bridal gown, which had a strapless corseted top and fitted bodice with a tiered silk skirt. It is so beautiful, it's no wonder she can't resist putting it on again!

While on her wedding day Abbey accessorised the dress with a pair of drop earrings and her hair in tousled waves, she chose to add a pair of sunglasses to her bridalwear second time around. And although almost a decade has passed and she has since welcomed three children, the figure-hugging dress still fitted to perfection.

Abbey's gown was designed by Giles Deacon

Abbey isn't the only celebrity who has taken her wedding dress out of storage for a second wear at home in recent weeks; Amanda Holden gave her stunning Elie Saab gown another wear when she put it on to mow the lawn during the coronavirus lockdown, while Lisa Faulkner donned her ivory wedding dress around the house to celebrate six months of marriage – and even cooked burgers in it!

