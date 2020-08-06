Prince William and Kate Middleton give special shout-out to Gavin and Stacey The Cambridges visited Barry Island on Wednesday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received a shout-out on Twitter from Gavin and Stacey's very own Nessa Jenkins after their trip to Barry Island in South Wales on Wednesday. Prince William and Kate couldn't stop giggling as they played in the Island Leisure Amusement Arcade – the iconic setting for "Nessa's Slots" in the BBC comedy series at the seaside resort.

Tidy Productions, the production company behind Gavin and Stacey, posted a "rare tweet from Nessa Jenkins," which read: "Got called out today on a lifeboat shout. Thankfully these two were on staycation down Barry island and offered to take over my shift up the slots. (Bryn was beside himself.) Cheers your HRHs - I appreciates it. Tidy."

The hilarious tweet was then retweeted by the Duke and Duchess from their official Kensington Royal account.

Got called out today on a lifeboat shout. Thankfully these two were on staycation down Barry island and offered to take over my shift up the slots. (Bryn was beside himself.) Cheers your HRHs - I appreciates it. Tidy. pic.twitter.com/XahiLAm4yx — Tidy Productions (@TidyProductions) August 5, 2020

Ruth Jones, who portrays Nessa in the BBC comedy series, is the owner of the Cardiff-based production company along with writer David Peet.

However, during their visit to Barry Island, William confessed that he hadn't seen the hit TV series, known for its famous catchphrases, including "What's occurring?"

The Duke said: "It's one of the few boxsets I haven't already watched. I've never actually watched it. But I know how much it has done for the economy here and it's a wonderful series."

William and Kate couldn't resist having a go on the claw machines

William and Kate also popped into another one of the show's iconic locations, Marco's Café. The owner of the family-run business since 1958, Marco said: "I told them we have James Corden as prince and Ruth Jones as princess of Barry Island but said I have changed my mind now. They were very charming."

The Duke and Duchess visited Barry Island to hear about how the tourism industry is getting back on its feet, following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple also popped into Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff to meet the residents face-to-face after playing virtual bingo with them over Zoom in May.

